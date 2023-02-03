Bharat Express appoints Rakesh Gopal as Chief Revenue Officer

Bharat Express also appointed Sanya Malhotra as north head, Anasuya Chakraborty as west head, Ashish Rai as south head and Syed Tariq as head of government sales who will be reporting to Rakesh Gopal.
Bharat Express has kept the media fraternity abuzz with a slew of senior level appointments.
The channel has further consolidated its sales team across India and announced the appointment of Rakesh Gopal as its chief revenue officer along with several senior level appointments across key markets.
In the new role at Bharat Express, Rakesh Gopal will be entrusted with the responsibility for implementing revenue strategy and driving network’s sales revenueR
Rakesh Gopal has a rich experience of over 25 years in media sales and has worked with reputed media brands like iTV Network, HT Media Ltd, India Today Group and BW Businessworld. Prior to joining Bharat Express, Rakesh Gopal was associated with Rajasthan Patrika Group as National Corporate Head.
Bharat Express has also appointed Sanya Malhotra as north head, Anasuya Chakraborty as west head, Ashish Rai as south head and Syed Tariq as head of government sales who will be reporting to Rakesh Gopal.
CMD & editor-in-chief, Upendrra Rai commented on the appointments, “We are delighted to have a phenomenal team of seasoned and passionate media professionals who have been formulating a truly differentiated news content strategy. I believe the relevant news content that we are offering will resonate well among viewers and revenue will follow”.
Varun Kohli, CEO, Bharat Express, said, “We are delighted to have Rakesh on board leading a very diverse and passionate sales team at Bharat Express. He has a rich experience in driving ad revenues and implementing successful monetization strategies. I am assured that with Rakesh at the helm, our sales team will remain committed to optimize emerging revenue streams and add value to our advertising partners”.
Speaking on his appointment, Rakesh Gopal said, “I am excited with all the excitement Bharat Express is garnering in the market. We have a talented team of experienced media sales professionals and I look forward to consolidate revenue and expand the advertising partners for the channel”.