Bharat Express ropes in media veteran Varun Kohli as their CEO

Varun Kohli has joined Bharat Express group as their new Chief Executive Officer.
Kohli has a very distinguished media career in leadership positions for last 28 years in leading media organisation’s and is known as launch and turnaround specialist.
Kohli was the CEO with Sporty Solutionz and before that of ITV Network for eight long years .He has worked with Network 18, Bennett and Colman, HT Media, Amar Ujala Prakashan and other top media houses in senior leadership roles.
With a professional experience spanning over 28 plus years, Kohli is a seasoned professional credited with creating sustainable business development and management strategies.
Upendrra Rai, CMD, Bharat Express said, “Varun kohli brings a wealth of experience behind him in the media, marketing and advertising industry and has led various organizations to success. His experience and strategic direction will help Bharat Express scale new heights”.