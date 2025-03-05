Bharat Gupta steps down as CEO of Jagran New Media after 25 Years

Bharat Gupta has announced his decision to step down as CEO of Jagran Prakashan and Jagran New Media after 25 years with the organisation. Gupta said he is stepping away to explore fresh perspectives and future opportunities.

“It has been an extraordinary journey of learning, collaboration, and innovation,” said Gupta. “Stepping away from an organisation that has been such an integral part of my life is not easy, but I do so with immense gratitude and optimism. I look forward to embracing new perspectives and contributing meaningfully to the evolving media landscape.”

Gupta played a key role in Jagran New Media’s growth, leading its transformation into one of India’s top digital publishing platforms. Under his leadership, the company launched VishvasNews.com, India’s pioneering fact-checking platform, now available in 12 languages, to combat misinformation. He spearheaded a multi-language expansion, ensuring credible journalism reached diverse audiences across the country.

His tenure also saw the introduction of HerZindagi.com, a bilingual, women-centric platform that has become a leading destination for empowering content. Additionally, Gupta forged strategic alliances with global platforms such as Google and Meta, as well as industry bodies like IAMAI, INMA, DNPA, and IFCN. His leadership positioned Jagran New Media at the forefront of digital media innovation, earning international recognition and prestigious awards from INMA, IAMAI, and WAN-IFRA.

Gupta expressed gratitude towards his colleagues, industry partners, and stakeholders, acknowledging their role in the company’s success.

“To my incredible team at Jagran New Media and Jagran Prakashan Limited—your dedication, innovation, and commitment to excellence have been the foundation of our achievements,” he said. “I am grateful for the partnerships and friendships built along the way.”

As Gupta steps away, Jagran New Media will continue its growth and expansion strategy, supported by its parent company. Moving forward, Gaurav Arora, COO, will oversee operations to ensure continuity and a smooth transition.