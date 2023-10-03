Bharat Media & Entertainment Group appoints Aatif Ali as Business Lead- East

Prior to this, he has worked with Radio Mirchi, Ananda Bazar Patrika, iCubeswire, Housing.com & Mother Dairy.
Bharat Media & Entertainment Group, the integrated media & creative agency has appointed Aatif Ali as the business lead- east.
In this role, he will be responsible to carve out the next phase of growth for the Eastern India region.
BMEG is an integrated media and creative agency that combines critical thinking and imagination to develop and grow businesses
Prior to joining BMEG, Aatif worked as manager – of sales at Affinity Inc. (mCanvas), where he was responsible for revenue generation for the south region and was instrumental in significantly growing the south region + creating & growing top & mid-funnel digital business for brands.
Aatif is a professional and sales leader with an experience of more than 13 years in marketing, sales & operation.
His prior experience includes working with Radio Mirchi; Ananda Bazar Patrika, iCubeswire, Housing.com (acquired by PropoTiger)& Mother Dairy.