Bharat Media Group appoints Rohin Desai as National Media Buying Head

He will be based out of the BMeG Mumbai office and report to Anand Charles, CEO, Bharat Media Group.
Bharat Media Group (BMeG), a 360-degree integrated marketing and communication agency, announced the appointment of Mr Rohin Desai as National Buying Head. Rohin will head Group’s entire media buying activities across Indian markets. He will be based out of the BMeG Mumbai office and report to Anand Charles, CEO, Bharat Media Group.
Rohin, a coveted name in the media industry, comes with a decorated career spanning over two decades. During his work stint, he was associated with some of the big names in the industry from both the corporate and agency side, primarily the latter. Before joining BMeG, he worked as Head - Trading and Partnership for Unilever across all mediums. In his other earlier stints, he was entrusted with various critical roles handling clients across key categories of FMCG, Auto, Telecom, and BFSI.
Speaking on the appointment Anand Charles, CEO of Bharat Media Group, said, “Rohin is one of the most sought-after talents in our industry. His expertise in client servicing, media strategy, trading and strong partner relationships is an asset for any organisation. Rohin joining us will strengthen our overall capabilities and usher us to bigger opportunities. We welcome him to be part of the growing Bharat Media Group family.”
On his appointment, Rohin said, “I am quite delighted to be part of an exciting venture. Few organisations offer you an opportunity to start with a clean slate and script your journey. Happy that I got an opportunity to work at BMeG with some of the most talented and well-known names in the industry. I firmly believe our combined expertise and experience will further propel the Group's growth engine.”
Rohin is a postgraduate with a dual specialisation in marketing and finance.