BharatPe appoints Ex-Union Bank Chairman ‘Kewal Handa’ as Independent Director

With demonstrated leadership and excellence in guiding companies to scale up its positions, Mr Handa has diverse experience in Finance, Commercial, Strategy and Business Development, Corporate Affairs etc. He was the Managing Director of Pfizer Limited, India from 2005 to 2012. Kewal has also been Independent Director at ING Vyasa Bank. Accorded with various national and international awards, his induction to the Board is in line with BharatPe’s effort to strengthen its leadership team to aggressively capture market opportunities. The company has been launching new product and services aimed at enabling merchants to grow their business. It has recently announced its plan of disbursing loans of Rs. 1,000 crores to small merchants across the country in this financial year.