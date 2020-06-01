BharatPe appoints Ex Walmart Labs Ankur Jain as its Chief Product Officer

Ashneer Grover, co-founder & CEO, BharatPe said, “We are at an interesting point in our growth phase that requires constant innovation and fast delivery of products for the rapidly evolving digital and financial needs of Indian shopkeepers. We are methodically getting the right people in the right positions to meet these requirements. Talent will be our biggest differentiator.”

“I have deep respect for talent that has worked in the US – the vision with and scale at which professionals who have come back from US operate is commendable. Ankur joining in a critical role will strengthen our core team, he has deep experience in accelerating revenue through new products and solutions, driving large-scale organizational change, and anticipating market dynamics to create new products and segments which will help us drive product innovation at a higher velocity,” Ashneer added.