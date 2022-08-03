BharatPe appoints Nalin Negi as Chief Financial Officer

Added Nalin Negi, CFO, BharatPe, “BharatPe’s growth story has been phenomenal. The company has become a preferred and trusted partner for millions of offline merchants in just 4 years of launch. It has been the flagbearer for digital payments in India and has also been at the forefront of solving the credit gap for SMEs and offline retailers in the country, having closed Q1 of FY23 with over INR 3600 Cr in total loans facilitated in the first quarter of FY23 and US$ 18 bn+ in annualized TPV in payments. The next couple of years are exciting as the company aims to hit profitability and go public, and build India’s first truly Digital Bank. I am looking forward to partnering with Suhail and the leadership team at BharatPe for the next stage of growth of the company. I am hoping that we will script a great success story in BharatPe- one that will be a case study for new India.”