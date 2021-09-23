BharatPe appoints ‘Nehul Malhotra’ as Head- Consumer Lending

He is ex-Paytm / Russell Reynolds/ McKinsey and has joined BharatPe’s core leadership team.
BharatPe, India’s fastest growing Fintech company, today announced the appointment of Nehul Malhotra as Head- Consumer Lending. Nehul will work closely with the CEO, Suhail Sameer, to scale up the consumer focussed lending products at BharatPe. Nehul’s appointment is the 5th senior level appointment for BharatPe in the year 2021. The company had earlier announced the appointment of Parth Joshi (CMO), Amit Jain (CRO), Gautam Kaushik (Group President) and Sumeet Singh (General Counsel and Head- Corporate Affairs and Corporate Strategy). Nehul is a post graduate from IIM Ahmedabad and an engineer from Netaji Subhash Institute of Technology (NSIT), New Delhi.
Nehul is a seasoned leader with diverse experience across industries- including fintech, leadership advisory and search, and consulting. Prior to joining BharatPe, Nehul was Executive Director at Russell Reynolds Associates. He has an in-depth understanding of fintech, having spent 4.5 years at Paytm. During his stint at Paytm, Nehul held multiple roles including Head –Customer Service, Head- Payments Merchant Management and Head- Seller Onboarding for Paytm Mall. Nehul started his career with McKinsey where he worked on projects across sectors, including BFSI. Nehul has been an entrepreneur and had co-founded Learnmicros, a startup dealing in electronic DIY projects in the field of embedded systems, in 2009.
Commenting on the appointment, Ashneer Grover, co-founder and managing director, BharatPe said, “BharatPe, while being merchant centric business, is also a trusted consumer brand as our QR codes are all consumer facing. Our next focus area is consumer credit. Nehul will drive BharatPe’s BNPL offering to be launched in October and also strategize on how to evolve PAYBACK into a consumer lending product from a consumer loyalty one today. We continue to hire aggressively to grow our business and Nehul will be a valuable addition to the CXO group.”
Added Nehul, “Fintech is a fast evolving industry that is rewriting the rules of banking and financial services in the country. In just 3 years, BharatPe has emerged as a pioneer in India’s fintech industry. It has been one of the flagbearers of UPI adoption in the country and has also emerged as the trusted partner for millions of offline merchants and kirana store owners in the country. If we look at consumer fintech- it has undergone a huge transformation, owing to events like demonetization and the pandemic last year. I believe that there is a huge opportunity ahead of us to build innovative credit products for consumers as digital payments and other financial services gain acceptance across the country. I am looking forward to this exciting role and building fintech products for the consumers of India as well as Bharat.”