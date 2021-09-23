BharatPe appoints ‘Nehul Malhotra’ as Head- Consumer Lending

Added Nehul, “Fintech is a fast evolving industry that is rewriting the rules of banking and financial services in the country. In just 3 years, BharatPe has emerged as a pioneer in India’s fintech industry. It has been one of the flagbearers of UPI adoption in the country and has also emerged as the trusted partner for millions of offline merchants and kirana store owners in the country. If we look at consumer fintech- it has undergone a huge transformation, owing to events like demonetization and the pandemic last year. I believe that there is a huge opportunity ahead of us to build innovative credit products for consumers as digital payments and other financial services gain acceptance across the country. I am looking forward to this exciting role and building fintech products for the consumers of India as well as Bharat.”