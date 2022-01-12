BharatPe appoints Rohit Pillai as Head of Brand marketing

BharatPe, the Fintech Company has recently appointed Rohit Pillai as head of brand marketing. Previously, he headed marketing at Habbit health & Nutrition for more than a year, where he was responsible for strategy and planning from the point of inception onwards, across branding, digital marketing, and communication. In the past, he has worked as marketing consultant at Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters and Bira 91 as associate director.