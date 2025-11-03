BharatPe appoints Shilpi Kapoor as head of marketing

BharatPe, one of India’s leading financial services and UPI payments platforms, has appointed Shilpi Kapoor as its new head of marketing, marking a significant move as the company sharpens its consumer and brand focus.

In her new role, Kapoor will lead brand strategy, integrated marketing, and digital growth initiatives across BharatPe’s portfolio. She will work closely with the leadership team to build stronger brand momentum and drive market expansion as the company broadens its reach among both merchants and consumers.

Kapoor joins from Airtel Payments Bank, where she served as chief marketing officer and helped position the bank as a leading digital banking player. Under her leadership, the company created the “Safe Second Account” category, scaled monthly transacting users beyond 100 million, and built a strong foundation of brand trust and digital engagement.

With over 20 years of experience across BFSI, telecom, automotive, and FMCG, Kapoor has held senior marketing roles at American Express, Renault, Godfrey Phillips, Bharti Airtel, and Coca-Cola. Her portfolio includes some of India’s most memorable campaigns — from American Express’s “Don’t Live Life Without It” to Renault’s Kwid launch and category-defining integrated campaigns that cemented the brand’s market presence.

“BharatPe is focused on building a financial ecosystem that is trusted, digital-first, and deeply relevant to both merchants and consumers,” said Nalin Negi, CEO, BharatPe. “Shilpi’s experience in scaling high-impact brands will help sharpen our narrative, deepen engagement, and accelerate our next phase of growth.”

On her appointment, Kapoor said: “BharatPe has played a pivotal role in shaping digital commerce in India, and the opportunity ahead is tremendous. My focus will be on building a brand that is trusted, relevant, and culturally rooted — one that empowers millions of merchants and consumers and strengthens BharatPe’s position as a financial growth partner across India.”