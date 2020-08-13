BharatPe appoints Suhail Sameer (Ex – McKinsey / RPSG) as Group President

Featured as Business World 40 under 40 in the year 2019, Suhail at RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, launched and scaled the multi-brand FMCG business for the Group. He also set-up and led their consumer VC fund, RPSG Ventures. Additionally, he drove growth and portfolio decisions across many group companies. Suhail is also the Managing Partner at OTP Venture Partners, which invests in early-stage companies across consumer, consumer tech, and SaaS spaces.

In his early career, Suhail led McKinsey’s clean-tech practice for South Asia and the Power practice for India.