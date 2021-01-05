BharatPe appoints ‘Sumeet Singh’ as General Counsel & Head - Corporate Strategy

Sumeet who is expected to join BharatPe soon is currently a Partner at Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas, New Delhi, having joined the erstwhile Amarchand Mangaldas Suresh A. Shroff in 2013 from AZB. Sumeet has actively represented some of India’s biggest e-commerce, retail entities, financial companies and start-ups. Recently, he was part of the core team advising Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, in its acquisition of the entire retail & wholesale and logistics & warehousing business of Kishore Biyani's Future Group. He has also been advising Norwest Venture Partners (a US$ 9 billion investment fund) in all their recent investments in India including in Xpressbess, OFB Tech, Ess Kay Fin Corp, Veritas Finance etc. He has been an advisor to Grofers since its early days leading their fund raising work. Additionally, Sumeet represented Indiamart on its pre-IPO fund raising. Sumeet’s other marquee representations include clients like Nestle, IFC, Inshorts, IDFC Alternatives Limited (now Global Infrastructure Partners), Qatar based Q Invest, Raine Group and NewsCorp.