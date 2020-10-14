BharatPe elevates Dhruv Dhanraj Bahl to Chief Operating Officer

In his new role, Dhruv will be leading Operations across Customer Support, Deployments - QR, Swipe & Cards, KYC, Loan Disbursals and Lead Generation.
BharatPe, India’s largest merchant payment network, today announced that it has elevated Dhruv Dhanraj Bahl as its Chief Operating Officer (COO) with immediate effect. In his new role, Dhruv will be leading Operations across Customer Support, Deployments - QR, Swipe & Cards, KYC, Loan Disbursals and Lead Generation. Dhruv will incrementally be responsible for building the Distributor-to-Retailer lending product for BharatPe.
An INSEAD alumni with extensive experience across industries and domains, Dhruv has worked with renowned brands in consulting, financial services and healthcare during his career. Prior to joining BharatPe in January 2020, Dhruv was the chief business officer at Roadzen where he led the organization across geographies. He has worked at Airtel Payments Bank as Head - B2B (Institutional & Corporate Sales)/ Value Chain Alliances and at Paytm as AVP-Business. He was also associated with Fortis Healthcare for 5+ years, where he held multiple roles. Dhruv has a consulting background and has also worked with Bain & Company.
Commenting on the elevation, Ashneer Grover, co-founder and CEO, BharatPe said, “We are committed to a high-performance culture at BharatPe. Our talent is our biggest asset and we believe in nurturing and applauding the best in the team. Dhruv has been one of our top performers who understood our vision from Day 1 and worked as an ‘anchor’ to transform operations and experience for our merchant partners.I am confident that we will set new benchmarks in customer experience and operations in the fintech industry in the times to come, under his leadership.”
Added Jasneet Kaur, chief human resources officer, BharatPe, “At BharatPe, the second round of performance reviews (mid year appraisal) for 2020 has been completed. At a time when companies are exercising restraint in awarding appraisals, we are committed to our talent agenda of recognizing and rewarding our best. Internal growth of people is as important for us as is attracting high quality talent.”