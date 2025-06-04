BharatPe Group appoints Siddhartha Jain as Chief Network Officer

BharatPe, the financial services and UPI payments platform, has announced the appointment of Siddhartha Jain as the chief network officer (CNO).

In his new role he will be responsible for developing and executing sales strategies to improve network penetration, enhance merchant experience, drive revenue growth, and optimise sales operations productivity. Prior to joining BharatPe, he was the chief commercial officer at Coca Cola FBO. He will be reporting to Nalin Negi, chief executive officer (CEO) BharatPe.

Nalin Negi, CEO, BharatPe said, “As we continue to strengthen our position in India, bringing on board seasoned leaders with a proven track record becomes critical to our growth journey. Siddhartha brings an extensive background in orchestrating large-scale business operations and cultivating high-performing professional networks across a diverse array of industries. I’m excited to welcome him to the leadership team and look forward to the impact he will drive at BharatPe.”

Jain, CNO, BharatPe said, “BharatPe's bold vision and relentless innovation set it apart in the burgeoning fintech landscape. The company's unique strength lies in its agility to solve real-world problems at scale, driving a truly exciting transformation. I'm thrilled to join this dynamic leadership team and contribute to our next phase of growth, focusing specifically on expanding our merchant network, propelling revenue, and maximizing sales operational efficiency.”

Jain has over 21 years of work-experience across FMCG sales and customer marketing across companies like ITC, Mondelez, Perfetti Van Melle & Coca Cola FBO. With a strong track record in business development, strategic execution, and project leadership, he has successfully managed diverse product categories. His expertise in channel sales and relationship management with business partners and distributors makes him a valuable addition to the BharatPe leadership team.