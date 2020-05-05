BharatPe hires Zomato’s Head of Sales to lead growth

Nishant led the sales & hyper growth agenda at Zomato, before joining BharatPe. At Zomato he was instrumental in scaling up operations to 500+ cities, cutting down the market spends by half and yet delivering triple-digit growth. Recently, he also led the launch of Zomato Market, the company’s foray into groceries. In his previous stint, Nishant worked at Coca Cola as director national key accounts for India & South West Asia BU and drove multiple success points on the top line and market share. Nishant has also worked at senior positions in companies like Fortis, PepsiCo and Bennett & Coleman.