BharatPe hires Zomato’s Head of Sales to lead growth

Zomato’s Nishant Jain joins BharatPe as Chief Business Officer to lead the next phase of growth.
BharatPe, India’s leading merchant payment and lending network company, has fortified its leadership team by appointing Nishant Jain as chief business officer. Nishant will be responsible for charting out BharatPe’s next phase of growth & will work on the company’s aggressive plans to scale up its footprint to 10 million merchants this year. Nishant will be the 4th CXO at BharatPe joining Vijay Agarwal (CTO), Nishit Sharma (chief revenue officer) and Puneet Agarwal (chief risk officer) in the core team.
Nishant has a wealth of multi-industry experience, having worked in leadership roles with Pepsi, the Coca Cola Company & more recently in the Food-Tech space with Zomato. He has extensive exposure in sales, P&L, change management & scaling-up businesses in highly dynamic and competitive environments.
Ashneer Grover, co-founder & CEO, BharatPe said, “We are delighted to welcome Nishant onboard, he brings in a wealth of deep expertise in building & scaling up merchant focussed business, go-to-market teams and driving accelerated growth. His role will be crucial in growing our merchant network in India while generating & scaling the loan revenues for BharatPe. We will continue to add outstanding talent to capture this unprecedented opportunity and market we’ve found ourselves.”
Nishant led the sales & hyper growth agenda at Zomato, before joining BharatPe. At Zomato he was instrumental in scaling up operations to 500+ cities, cutting down the market spends by half and yet delivering triple-digit growth. Recently, he also led the launch of Zomato Market, the company’s foray into groceries. In his previous stint, Nishant worked at Coca Cola as director national key accounts for India & South West Asia BU and drove multiple success points on the top line and market share. Nishant has also worked at senior positions in companies like Fortis, PepsiCo and Bennett & Coleman.