Bharti Airtel promotes COO Shashwat Sharma to Managing Director and CEO

Bharti Airtel appoints Shashwat Sharma, currently serving as the chief operating officer as new managing director and chief executive officer (CEO), effective from January 1, 2026, as mentioned in a NSE filing by the company. In preparation for this role, Shashwat will be appointed as CEO designate of the Company, where he will oversee the complete consumer business operations.

Additionally, the company elevates Gopal Vittal, current MD and CEO for the past 12 years to Vice Chairman, as part of the company's structured succession process. In this role, while continuing to lead the India business, he will take on broader telecom

responsibilities across the group. Gopal will be appointed to the Board of Airtel Africa Plc as the Bharti nominee director to provide strategic guidance. In addition, he will be responsible for driving group synergies in select areas such as Network strategy, digital and technology, procurement and talent.

"Airtel, India’s foremost corporate entity, has had a distinguished record of well thought out structured succession planning. I am extremely pleased with the succession and transition plan of leadership at Airtel and there could not have been a better time for Airtel to unveil the new arrangement where change and continuity will go hand in hand.

Empowerment has been an article of faith with me which has resulted in a highly energized management delivering superior results. Airtel is one of the rare home grown enterprises where the finest professionals combine entrepreneurial flair to bring to hundreds of millions of customers, the best technology and services in our industry." said Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairman, Bharti Airtel.