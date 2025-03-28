Bharti AXA Life Insurance appoints Prerak Parmar as Chief Growth Officer

Bharti AXA Life has announced the appointment of Prerak Parmar as its chief growth officer. Prerak will transition to lead all proprietary distribution channels of the company, which include – agency, partner office, insurance manager and direct distribution. Additionally, he will also transition to jointly lead revenue assurance and pricing.

With over 26 years of experience in the FMCG and Life Insurance sectors, Prerak has handled both sales and general management in his previous roles. He has successfully led multiple distribution channels and played a pivotal role in driving revenue growth.

Prerak holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the Institute of Management Technology (IMT), Ghaziabad, specializing in Business, Management, Marketing, and Related Support Services.

Commenting on Prerak’s appointment, Parag Raja, MD & CEO, Bharti AXA Life, said, "We are excited to have Prerak on board. His deep industry expertise in driving growth makes him a great asset to the company. As we expand our market presence and enhance the value we deliver to customers, Prerak’s extensive experience in leading multi-channel distribution, coupled with his deep understanding of customer-centric strategies, will be instrumental in driving our growth.”

"I am excited to be a part of Bharti AXA Life Insurance. In my role, I will focus on expanding our distribution network, strengthening customer engagement, and driving profitability and innovative solutions to enhance market reach," said Prerak Parmar, chief growth officer, Bharti AXA Life.