Bharti Telemedia names Saurabh Negi as its new deputy general manager

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Negi has over fourteen years of professional working experience.
According to a recent update on LinkedIn, Saurabh Negi has been named as the new deputy general manager of Bharti Telemedia. In the new role, Negi will drive CTV and digital ad monetisation for Airtel's North Market.
Negi has previously been the business regional manager and sales manager at Bharti Airtel. His other stints include working at ZEEL, DishTV, NDTV, TV Today, and a few other companies.
Negi is an alumnus of the ISB&M School of Communication and Delhi University.