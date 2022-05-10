Bhaskar Das moves on from Republic Media Network

He was Chief Strategy Officer at Republic Media.
We have reliably learnt that Bhaskar Das is moving on from Republic Media Network as chief strategy officer. He joined the network in 2019 as group president and was elevated as chief strategy officer in the year 2020.
Previously, Das was the president of Times of India Group. He joined the group in 1980 as a trainee and worked across various roles. He became the president and board member of TOI in 2005.
In the past, Das has also worked as CEO of Zee Media Network and was also the group and executive president at Dainik Bhaskar Group.