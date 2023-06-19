Bhavesh Gajjar joins KidZania India as Head of Strategic Partnerships

Bhavesh will be responsible for driving industry partnerships and fostering collaborations to enhance KidZania India's offerings and expand its brand portfolio.
KidZania, the global leader in interactive education and entertainment for children, has appointed Bhavesh Gajjar as the Head of Strategic Partnerships. In his new role, Bhavesh will be responsible for driving industry partnerships and fostering collaborations to enhance KidZania India's offerings and expand its brand portfolio.
With over 18 years of extensive experience in business development, team management, and brand development, Bhavesh has a proven track record of sustainable business growth and has worked with brands in diverse sectors, including media, retail, malls, jewellery, F&B, interior decor, B2B, infra, energy, and more.
Rahul Dhamdhere, CMO KidZania India added, "We are delighted to welcome Bhavesh Gajjar to the KidZania team as the Head of Strategic Partnerships. His extensive experience and strong leadership skills will be invaluable as we continue to forge industry partnerships. Bhavesh's passion for innovation and his ability to drive sustainable business growth aligns perfectly with our business goals and the vision for KidZania India."
Bhavesh Gajjar expressed his excitement about joining KidZania India, stating: "I am thrilled to be a part of KidZania and contribute to its mission of providing interactive educational experiences for children and families. I look forward to collaborating with brands and leveraging our expertise to create unique opportunities that will enrich the lives of young learners, giving them real-life, innovative experiences."
Bhavesh has held key positions at renowned companies such as Menezes Cosmetics and Zoom Ads. In these roles, he excelled in integrated media sales, alliance and channel sales management, market analysis, advertising, and key account management. Bhavesh's diverse experience across various industries has equipped him with a deep understanding of the business landscape and the ability to navigate complex challenges.
Prior to joining KidZania India, Bhavesh was with Bennett Coleman and Co. Ltd. (Times Group) for 16 years before leaving the group as Branch Vertical Head for Retail, F&B and B2B verticals. He graduated in commerce from the University of Mumbai and went on to pursue an MBA in marketing from ITM Group of Institutions.