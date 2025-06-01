Bhavya Taneja elevated to Chief Marketing Officer at PNB Housing Finance

Bhavya Taneja has been promoted to chief marketing officer at PNB Housing Finance. Previously serving as national head – marketing, he has now been designated as part of the senior management personnel.

Since joining the company on July 15, 2019, Taneja has been instrumental in strengthening the PNB Housing brand through a multimedia-led approach that has boosted both visibility and stakeholder engagement.

In his current role, he is responsible for shaping the company’s strategic market positioning, overseeing brand and public relations management, and driving digital marketing initiatives via the outbound contact center.

With over 16 years of experience, Taneja is a seasoned marketing professional who has held leadership roles at prominent institutions such as HSBC India, Kotak Mahindra, and IIFL Wealth & Asset Management. He has successfully led integrated marketing campaigns across domestic and international markets.