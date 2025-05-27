Bhuvanesh Mendiratta takes over as Managing Director of Miraj Cinemas

Miraj Cinemas, the multiplex chain, has announced the appointment of Bhuvanesh Mendiratta as its new managing director. He takes over from Amit Sharma, who has stepped down after successfully leading the company for over 14 years to pursue newer opportunities.

Mendiratta has been closely associated with Miraj Cinemas for over a decade. He most recently served as the chief operating officer. In his new role, he will lead the company’s overall business strategy, day-to-day operations, and long-term growth plans.

With over 20 years of experience in the entertainment and hospitality sector, Mendiratta has held senior positions at PVR and Cinemax before joining Miraj and leading key verticals, including operations, F&B, marketing, programming, and audits. A graduate in Hospitality and Administration from the National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHMCT), he also holds an Executive MBA in Hospitality Management.

Arvind Jain, group CEO, Miraj Group, said, “Bhuvanesh has been part of our core team for a long time and understands every aspect of the business. With his strong industry knowledge and execution skills, we believe he is well-placed to lead Miraj Cinemas into its next phase of growth. We are excited about what lies ahead.”

Bhuvanesh Mendiratta, managing director, Miraj Entertainment, said, “It’s been an incredible journey so far, and I’m truly honoured to take on this responsibility. Our focus will remain on strengthening our presence, adding premium formats like IMAX and Neo-M, and creating the best possible experience for moviegoers across India,” and added that Miraj is also planning to expand in tier-2 and tier-3 markets. “We will have locally tailored content strategies and sustainable cinema formats.”

Under Mendiratta’s leadership, Miraj Cinemas is set to enter a new chapter of growth, expanding its footprint across the country and upgrading projection and sound technologies. Miraj Cinemas is operating 235 screens across 70 locations in 48 cities.