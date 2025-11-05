Bhuvaneshwari A. named MD & CEO at SBICAP Securities

SBICAP Securities, the broking arm of the State Bank of India, has appointed Bhuvaneshwari A. as its new MD and CEO.

An SBI Group veteran of over 30 years, she began her journey as a Probationary Officer in 1994 and has led diverse and high-impact roles across the organisation.

At the SBI Corporate Centre, she served as General Manager - Redesign Studio, leading initiatives that enhanced operational excellence and improved employee and customer experience. Most recently, as Chief General Manager of SBI’s Thiruvananthapuram Circle, she oversaw over 1,200 branches, driving strong growth in retail credit, deposits and market share.

“… My vision is to position SBICAP Securities as a digitally driven, customer-centric and innovation-led investment services company. We will strengthen our technology platforms, expand our product suite and deepen customer engagement, while democratising research for every investor and empowering our teams to unlock their full potential in serving customers better - all with the highest standards of governance and transparency,” commented Bhuvaneshwari A. on her appointment.