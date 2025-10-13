Bidyut N. joins Pexpo Stainless Steel Bottle as Head of Marketing Communications

Bidyut N. has joined Pexpo Stainless Steel Bottle as head of marketing communications. He shared the news through a LinkedIn post.

As the marcom head, he wil be responsible for steering the company’s national strategy in marketing and brand communications. This shall encompass end to end drive for TOMA and increase in share of voice.

Prior to this, he used to head digital and brand strategy at Rupa and Company. In the past, he has also worked with Dollar Industries, Shyam Metalics and Energy, Reliance Communications and more.

Working in the brand and digital transformation sector, Bidyut helps businesses scale by developing and executing integrated marketing, digital, and PR strategies. His focus is on boosting brand visibility, improving market penetration, and ensuring strong resonance with target audiences to drive tangible business growth.