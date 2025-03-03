Big Bang Social names Sudeep Subash as CEO

Collective Artists Network has announced the appointment of Sudeep Subash as the new CEO of Big Bang Social. Subash will also continue in his role as chief revenue officer of Collective Artists Network, further strengthening the company’s leadership in the world of advertisers and content-led commerce.

Subash will lead Collective Artists Network’s Big Bang Social, focusing on revenue growth, team management, and market relationships. His experience in the creator economy will drive influencer marketing and branded content initiatives in India.

“I’ve known few leaders in my life that have been as invested in their teams as Sudeep Subash,” said Vijay Subramaniam, founder and group CEO of Collective Artists Network. “His ability to scale businesses, drive innovation, and foster a culture of collaboration makes him the perfect leader to take Big Bang Social to new heights. As brands and advertisers continue to seek impactful collaborations with creators, his vision will be instrumental in expanding our influence and unlocking new opportunities in the creator economy.”

Commenting on his new role, Sudeep Subash, now CEO of Big Bang Social and Chief Revenue Officer at Collective Artists Network said, “I am excited to take on this new challenge and further build on the incredible foundation of Big Bang Social. We are at a pivotal moment where content, culture, and commerce are converging like never before. I look forward to working with our teams, creators, and brand partners to drive meaningful growth and shape the future of this dynamic ecosystem.”