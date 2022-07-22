BIG FM appoints Rahul Sharma as Business Head – Metro Markets

Rahul, in his current role, will be tasked with upscaling the revenues of the network in metros and build large-value marquee accounts.
BIG FM – one of India’s leading radio networks, has intensified its sales operations in metro markets by announcing the appointment of Rahul Sharma as the Business Head – Metro Markets. Rahul, in his new role, will be in-charge of taking BIG FM’s business a notch higher with his demonstrated excellence and expertise and scale up revenues in metros through integrated media solutions and building large value marquee accounts.
With a career spanning 25 years, Rahul has donned many hats in media and digital space. A turnaround leader, Rahul has upheld degrowing start-ups and integrated solutions TV and Digital content across categories and industries. He has proven expertise in handling external stakeholders, while synergizing the marketing, strategy and operations functions of the brands he has worked with. He, at his previous role as – Executive Cluster Head at Zee, supervised sales at pan-India level for Brand Solutions, Zee Live, Zee Social, and Zee Zest for the network channels.
Being an integral part of ZEEL for over seven-and-a-half years, the business strategist played an instrumental role in the market launch of new channels Zindagi, WION, &Flix, &Prive, and Zee Zest. Prior to that, he worked as President – ibibo Ads with ibibo Web Pvt. Ltd. where he set up their Brand Solutions and Affiliate Network businesses. Adding to his work experience is his past association with NDTV Imagine, Star TV, MTV, BBC World, and the ABP Group.
Sunil Kumaran, COO, BIG FM said, “The current environment offers us multiple growth opportunities and as an organization we intend to equip and enable ourselves to tap into these. Rahul’s appointment fits perfectly in line with the goals that the network looks to achieve. With his rich experience across media businesses and demonstrated excellence in areas of strategy and P&L management, I am confident that Rahul will play a pivotal role in driving our growth agenda”.
Speaking about his appointment, Rahul Sharma said, “I am elated to be a part of BIG FM. My prime objective is to enhance the sales of BIG FM across all major metro cohorts. I look forward to strategizing and executing new strategies that see us expand our footprint across key metro markets of the country. The aim is to help our partners and stakeholders create value as they address their respective communities effectively.”