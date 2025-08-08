Big FM elevates Sunil Kumaran as CEO

Sapphire Media owned BIG FM has announced the appointment of Sunil Kumaran as its new chief executive officer. With over 25 years of experience in media and communication, Sunil has been an integral part of the brand’s journey for more than 14 years, serving as chief operating officer. His elevation comes following the departure of Abe Thomas, who played a pivotal role in the brand’s transformation since 2018, and is looking forward to pursue his next passion.

Sahil Mangla, chairman, Sapphire Media said, “We are grateful to Abe Thomas for his visionary leadership, dedication and remarkable contribution towards the network. Sunil’s deep understanding of the brand makes him an ideal choice to lead BIG’s next chapter. We are confident that under his guidance, we will continue to grow and achieve new milestones together.”

Speaking on his appointment, Sunil Kumaran, said, “Excited to steer brand BIG into its next chapter — where radio is reimagined and we evolve into a true multimedia force. In a world moving at digital speed, our edge will lie in the power of content, the precision of data and the reach of tech-led storytelling. The goal is to create a brand that’s future-ready, fiercely relevant and built for impact. One that connects deeply with audiences, influences culture and delivers real outcomes for our partners.”

With this transition, BIG reinforces its commitment to evolution and excellence, positioning itself to lead the next wave of transformation in the audio entertainment space under Sunil Kumaran’s leadership.