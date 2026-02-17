BigTrunk Communications appoints Kausik Misra as Senior Vice President-Strategy

BigTrunk Communications has announced the appointment of Kausik Misra as senior vice president – strategy, strengthening the agency’s capabilities in strategic planning, insight-led thinking, and content-driven brand solutions.

Kausik brings over 15 years of leadership experience across content, marketing and PR. He joins BigTrunk after an working with Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL), where he most recently served as head of non-fiction content for Zee TV, the network’s flagship Hindi general entertainment channel. During his time at ZEEL, Kausik played a pivotal role in building and scaling some of Indian television’s most iconic non-fiction IPs, including Dance India Dance, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, Zee Rishtey Awards, and Zee Cine Awards. He was also instrumental in expanding flagship properties into multi-platform ecosystems across television and digital platforms.

In his new role at BigTrunk, Kausik will work closely with the agency’s leadership and client teams to sharpen strategic frameworks, deepen audience understanding, and strengthen narrative thinking helping brands build long-term relevance, cultural impact, and measurable business outcomes across platforms. Speaking about his appointment, Kausik Misra said: “BigTrunk’s integrated and strategy-led approach presents a compelling opportunity to apply deep consumer insight, intuitive storytelling, and disciplined business thinking to brand problem-solving. I’m excited to be part of a growing, dynamic team and contribute to a creative environment where brands can genuinely #MakeBigHappen.”

Akhil Nair, founder & CEO, BigTrunk Communications added: “Kausik’s experience in building large-scale content IPs and leading strategy at Zee brings a strong consumer-first perspective to our leadership. His understanding of audiences, culture, and storytelling will significantly strengthen our strategic offering for brands.