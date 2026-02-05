BigTrunk Communications appoints Santosh Pawar as senior vice president – business

BigTrunk Communications has appointed Santosh Pawar as senior vice president – business. He will focus on business growth, partnerships and market expansion for the agency.

Pawar brings over a decade of experience across broadcast and entertainment networks. He has previously held national sales leadership roles at Sun TV Network and Shemaroo Entertainment, and served as zonal head of sales at Zee Entertainment Enterprises. His background includes managing advertiser relationships and revenue growth across regions.

The appointment comes at a time when agencies are increasingly aligning traditional media experience with digital and performance-led marketing requirements.

Speaking about his new role, Santosh Pawar said: “BigTrunk Communications is at an exciting stage of growth where digital solutions are directly influencing business outcomes for brands. I look forward to leveraging my experience in media partnerships and market expansion to help the agency scale its impact and build stronger brand relationships across industries.”

Bharat Subramaniam founder & managing director at BigTrunk said: “Santosh’s deep experience in national media sales and advertiser partnerships adds a significant dimension to our leadership team. His understanding of brand ecosystems and market dynamics will help us accelerate our growth and strengthen our partner-led approach across categories.”

BigTrunk Communications said the appointment is part of its efforts to strengthen leadership as it expands its presence across India and international markets.