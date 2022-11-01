Bikaji Foods appoints Neha Rao as Vice-President Marketing

Previously, she was working with Fortune India as Brand Head.
Bikaji Foods has roped in Neha Rao as its VP of Marketing. She joins from Fortune India, the American business magazine, where she worked as brand head for more than 7 years. Neha joined the FMCG brand in the month of March and is heading the marketing function for the company. She posted about this update on her LinkedIn profile recently.
A post-graduate in brand management from MICA, she had prior stints with Bennett, Coleman and Co., AIDEM Ventures, NDTV Media and RMG Connect.