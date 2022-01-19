Bindiya Gaonkar joins The Orchard as DGM - Video Services & Channel Management

Previously, she was the head of Marketing at 9X Media Network.
The Orchard, an American music and entertainment company, specializing in media distribution, marketing, and sales has recently roped in Bindiya Gaonkar as DGM - Video Services & Channel Management. Previously, she was heading marketing at 9X Media Network. She has also worked with Eros Group for 6 years where she worked as DGM - Digital Content Operations and DGM - YouTube Programming & Operations.
With an experience of more than 13 years in the industry, in the past, Gaonkar has also worked with Sony Music Entertainment for around 7 years at different roles. She joined the company as executive – radio promotions in 2008.