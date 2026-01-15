Binoy Prabhakar steps down as chief content officer at HT Digital

Binoy Prabhakar has exited Hindustan Times Digital, where he served as chief content officer since April 2023. His last day at the organisation was in January 2026.

In his role, Prabhakar led the digital content operations of Hindustan Times, overseeing editorial strategy and newsroom functions for the publisher’s digital platforms.

Commenting on his exit, Binoy Prabhakar wrote in a LinkedIn post: “Today happens to be my last day at Hindustan Times Digital. It was an absolute honour to lead the digital operations of a 100-year-old publisher. Immensely proud of the work I accomplished together with my colleagues.”

Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Prabhakar was editor at Moneycontrol between 2020 and 2023. He has also held senior editorial roles at CNBCTV18.com and Network18, where he worked on special projects.

Earlier in his career, Prabhakar spent over a decade at The Economic Times as senior editor. He has also worked with The Indian Express, The Times of India and Hindustan Times in editorial roles, and was a fellow at the Tow-Knight Center for Entrepreneurial Journalism in New York.