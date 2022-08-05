Bira 91 appoints Meghna Agrawal as Chief Financial Officer

Meghna will drive the global finance function at Bira 91 and will be a key partner in the strategic direction of the business and build the company for its next phase of growth.
Bira 91, the world’s fastest-growing beer brand, today announced the appointment of Meghna Agrawal as the chief financial officer and senior vice president - finance.
In this role, Meghna will drive the global finance function at Bira 91 and will be a key partner in the strategic direction of the business and build the company for its next phase of growth.
Prior to joining Bira 91, Meghna was VP - Finance at Diageo India and spent nearly a decade in various finance leadership roles in the company. Under her leadership, Diageo India went through a significant transition improving profitability, return on capital, and establishing global quality business processes. In various roles at the organization, Meghna was responsible for strategic planning, financial controls, business partnering, and the treasury functions at Diageo. Prior to Diageo India, Meghna spent nearly two years at the Diageo HQ in London and was part of the deal team that acquired the United Spirits business in India, and the reverse IPO thereafter. After completing the acquisition, Meghna drove value creation through synergies between the two businesses. Meghna has an MBA from London Business School (LBS) and a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science from the National University of Singapore (NUS). Prior to her MBA, Meghna spent nearly a decade in Singapore and worked in technology consulting.
Commenting on the development, Ankur Jain, founder, and CEO, Bira 91, said, “I am truly excited to welcome Meghna to Bira 91. Her strong track record in leadership roles in the finance function at the largest listed alcobev player in India, as well as her experience in global markets will be valuable in steering Bira 91 in its next phase of growth as the most profitable alcobev company in India, with global quality financial processes. I look forward to a strong partnership with her as we steer the company through this exciting phase.”
On her appointment, Meghna shared, “I am thrilled to join Bira 91. I have been an admirer of how the company has revolutionized the beer category in India and has been a leader in innovation. I look forward to working with the larger team to deliver on its ambition, fast-track growth, and create value for all stakeholders.”
Bira 91 has been growing at an average CAGR of nearly 110% over the last decade and is now present in over 600 cities and 18 countries across the globe.