Bira 91 appoints Meghna Agrawal as Chief Financial Officer

Prior to joining Bira 91, Meghna was VP - Finance at Diageo India and spent nearly a decade in various finance leadership roles in the company. Under her leadership, Diageo India went through a significant transition improving profitability, return on capital, and establishing global quality business processes. In various roles at the organization, Meghna was responsible for strategic planning, financial controls, business partnering, and the treasury functions at Diageo. Prior to Diageo India, Meghna spent nearly two years at the Diageo HQ in London and was part of the deal team that acquired the United Spirits business in India, and the reverse IPO thereafter. After completing the acquisition, Meghna drove value creation through synergies between the two businesses. Meghna has an MBA from London Business School (LBS) and a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science from the National University of Singapore (NUS). Prior to her MBA, Meghna spent nearly a decade in Singapore and worked in technology consulting.