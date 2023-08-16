Birla Brainiacs appoints Muddassar Nazar as Chief Executive Officer

Birla Brainiacs, has announced the appointment of Mr. Muddassar Nazar as their new Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Muddassar has a proven track record of strategic leadership and deep experience in the education technology and Health tech industry , he will spearhead the company's continued expansion and commitment to delivering cutting-edge learning solutions.



Prior to becoming a part of Birla Brainiacs, he served as the Chief Operating Officer at Clindecision, where he supervised crucial operations while the startup adeptly managed its way through the challenges posed by the pandemic. His professional journey also encompasses significant roles at organizations like Vedantu, Healthians, and a prior tenure at HSBC. With a fervent commitment to enlargement and advancement, he has been at the forefront of steering expansion strategies and empowering team members to realize their fullest capabilities.