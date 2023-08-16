Birla Brainiacs appoints Muddassar Nazar as Chief Executive Officer

He will lead next phase of growth and innovation in education technology.
Birla Brainiacs, has announced the appointment of Mr. Muddassar Nazar as their new Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Muddassar has a proven track record of strategic leadership and deep experience in the education technology and Health tech industry , he will spearhead the company's continued expansion and commitment to delivering cutting-edge learning solutions.
Prior to becoming a part of Birla Brainiacs, he served as the Chief Operating Officer at Clindecision, where he supervised crucial operations while the startup adeptly managed its way through the challenges posed by the pandemic. His professional journey also encompasses significant roles at organizations like Vedantu, Healthians, and a prior tenure at HSBC. With a fervent commitment to enlargement and advancement, he has been at the forefront of steering expansion strategies and empowering team members to realize their fullest capabilities.
Nirvaan Birla, founder of Birla Brainiacs says “We are currently in a very exciting growth phase, one of our primary goals is to expand our presence in India and International. Onboarding leadership team players like Muddassar,who will play a significant role in strengthening Birla Brainiacs. He will work on expanding the business with new categories, verticals and geographies. We are sure he will deliver strategic industry insights and help the team to create impactful campaigns. In the coming few years, our vision is to advance the organization's collective growth.”
Muddassar Nazar, CEO Birla Brainiacs expressed their enthusiasm, stating,Characterizing this period in the education domain as captivating, I'm truly appreciative of the chance given to me by the senior leadership at Birla Brainiacs. I'm thrilled about the potential to make a meaningful contribution to an organization that's swiftly becoming a frontrunner in its field. Our vision involves geographical expansion and diversifying our offerings, including the introduction of fresh categories, all while retaining our current leadership. My aim is to foster growth and play a pivotal role in establishing Birla Brianiacs as a significant player in the education sphere, ensuring students access the finest educational opportunities at an affordable expense.
Birla Brainiacs has consistently demonstrated its commitment to shaping the future of education through its innovative platforms and partnerships. With New CEO at the helm, the company is poised to accelerate its growth and make an even greater impact in the education technology landscape.