Bishnupriya Narayan joins L&T Realty as head of communications

Bishnupriya Narayan has joined L&T Realty as head of communications. She took on the role in January 2026 and will be based in Mumbai.

In her new role, Narayan will oversee brand management, reputation management, internal communications, ESG communications and executive thought leadership for the real estate arm of Larsen & Toubro.

Prior to joining L&T Realty, Narayan spent close to four years at Akasa Air, where she most recently served as vice president and head of corporate communications and CSR. During her tenure, she was part of the airline’s leadership team and led communications around the airline’s launch, international expansion, reputation management and ESG strategy.

Earlier, she worked at Dream Sports as AVP corporate communications and PR. She has also held leadership roles at Publicis Groupe’s MSL, where she progressed from group head to vice president.

Narayan’s earlier career includes stints at Dentsu Creative Public Relations, Burson, Singapore Tourism Board, Hill+Knowlton Strategies and Genesis BCW, working across corporate communications, brand strategy and public relations.