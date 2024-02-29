Bisleri elevates Tushar Malhotra as director of sales and marketing

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Bisleri, an Indian multinational company that sells mineral water bottles, has elevated Tushar Malhotra to the position of director of sales and marketing.
Malhotra shared the update on his LinkedIn profile and the company announced the elevation in a press release. Earlier, he was leading the marketing and international business.
In his new role, Malhotra will accelerate business delivery, revenue growth and brand portfolio development and communication for the brand. He wil also look after new product offerings in the Carbonated Drink segment ( Limonata, Pop, Rev, Spyci Jeera) and Vedica Himalayan Spring Water for India and GCC markets.
"Tushar has strongly built and restructured business processes where cost and operational efficiency drive competitive advantage in line with core organizational values. Bringing strong leadership skills in leading multicultural teams, he inspires young team members with the prowess to design and lead large-scale businesses", the release adds.
In the past, Tushar has worked across geographies in the consumer goods and luxury brand spectrum. With a career spanning of seventeen years, he has occupied key roles in organisations such as Pernod Ricard, BMW Group, and ITC. He is an alumnus of the Faculty of Management Studies, University of New Delhi, and holds an MBA in Marketing.