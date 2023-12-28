Bisleri International appoints Naireen Ahmed as PR lead

Naireen will lead Bisleri's PR initiatives for corporate & brand, sustainability and CSR.
Bisleri International has appointed Naireen Ahmed as lead for public relations and sustainability.
She shared the development on her LinkedIn profile.
Naireen has previously worked with Genesis BCW, WazirX, CRISIL, Adfactors PR, Candour Communications and Ultimaco. She started her career with Sampark Public Relations in 2008.
With more than 15 years of experience in public relations and corporate communications, handling mandates for a wide range of financial and corporate clients, she has a comprehensive understanding of various facets of PR and strategic communications.
Naireen finished her undergraduate degree in Arts at Loreto College in Kolkata. She then pursued a postgraduate degree in PR, advertising and applied communication at the Xavier Institute of Communications in Maharashtra.