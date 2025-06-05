Bisleri International names Shwetank Rewatkar as AGM- Media & Partnerships for India and the UAE

Bisleri has appointed Shwetank Rewatkar as assistant general manager– media and partnerships for India and the UAE. Prior to this, he served as head of media and partnerships (sports and entertainment) for the same regions.

He took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Rewatkar has over a decade of experience in marketing. He holds a PGDM in Marketing and a Master’s degree in Statistics.

Apart from Bisleri, he has also worked with organisations such as Schoolwear, Hallmark Industries, and Brandscapes Worldwide.