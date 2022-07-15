Bisleri's Director Anjana Ghosh moves on from the company

Ghosh is currently taking a break before deciding on her next move.
Anjana Ghosh, Bisleri's director-marketing has decided to quit after spending 16 years with the company. As per her LinkedIn post, her next move is unknown, but she has decided to take a break before taking the next big challenge.
"In my association I saw the brand rise to become brand number one, build huge consumer connects with clutter breaking campaigns, saw the Company grow leaps and bounds, the experience of which I shall cherish for the rest of my life. Undoubtedly I carry loads of memories of good times spent at Bisleri": read her post.