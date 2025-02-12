Biswanath Banerjee joins Ideacafe as East Head

Ideacafe, founded by Nabendu Bhattacharyya, announces the appointment of Biswanath Banerjee as East head and he shall be operating from ideacafe’ s Kolkata office.



Advertisment

An MBA from the Sikkim Manipal University, Banerjee is an experienced marketing specialist with more than a decade of service in the Outdoor Advertising industry. He is proficient in client servicing, media planning, new OOH project development, holographic display, anamorphic LED display, and generative AI with a vast domain expertise and geographical knowledge of the eastern region.

Having worked with brands like TVS Motors -Raider, Rungta steel, Ambuja reality, PS group, PC Chandra Jewellers, Anjali Jewellers, LIC, SBI Mutual Fund, Tata Steel, Uber, Oriplast pipes, Utkarsh pipes Banerjee will spearhead the operations in the Eastern region for ideacafe.



On Biswanath Banerjee’s appointment, Nabendu Bhattacharyya said, “Biswanath Banerjee is an experienced OOH professional with a data driven approach and has an impressive grip on the nuances and knowledge of the medium. His unique ability at Generative AI in developing OOH solutions, Market research and Analytics is in line with our future vision as an agency. We are excited to have Biswanath on board and believe his inclusion will significantly contribute to our ongoing success and growth in the region.”

On the opportunity of working with ideacafe, Biswanath Banerjee said “ I am privileged to work with ideacafe and the team of stalwarts that drive this vibrant agency. I look forward to making a significant difference in the region and bring all my experience in making this association a fruitful one”



Banerjee’s last role was deputy general manager-marketing at Accord Advertising Kolkata. He managed operations in the Eastern region for 15 years, leading a team of about 35 marketing professionals, providing strategic direction, training, and support. Banerjee also worked in sales and marketing for ICICI Bank’s credit card division. He was involved with Accord School of Business, handling marketing and serving as a faculty member for marketing management.