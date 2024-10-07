Subscribe

BiUP.ai appoints Gunjan Nagpal as director sales- EMEA

Prior to this role, Nagpal was working with Fashion Entrepreneur Fund as vice president and head of sales and marketing.

afaqs! news bureau
Gunjan Nagpal joins BiUP.ai as director of sales for the EMEA region. He will work to drive growth across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific by helping businesses leverage AI to transform their operations and succeed in the digital age.

Nagpal took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Gunjan Nagpal's LinkedIn post

Gunjan has over two decades of experience in sales and marketing. Throughout his career, he has worked with organisations like Fashion Entrepreneur Fund, Rhiti Sports Management, Pen Music, ZEE5, PVR, Sony Pictures Network, Citibank, and more.

