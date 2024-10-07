BiUP.ai appoints Gunjan Nagpal as director sales- EMEA

Gunjan Nagpal joins BiUP.ai as director of sales for the EMEA region. He will work to drive growth across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific by helping businesses leverage AI to transform their operations and succeed in the digital age.

Advertisment

Nagpal took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Gunjan has over two decades of experience in sales and marketing. Throughout his career, he has worked with organisations like Fashion Entrepreneur Fund, Rhiti Sports Management, Pen Music, ZEE5, PVR, Sony Pictures Network, Citibank, and more.