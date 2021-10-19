Blink Digital announces new appointments

Blink Digital, a full-service, award-winning digital agency has announced some new hires to strengthen its team further.

Shweta Bhalla (ex-Mindshare) has joined as media director, Bhalla holds professional experience of 8 years overall where she did multiple roles from researcher to media planning. At Blink Digital, she will be overseeing Media Planning and Strategy. Previously, she has worked with Mindshare as director - strategy and has worked for clients across sectors like Auto, FMCG, Retail categories.