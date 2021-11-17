Blink Digital ropes in Dia Kirpalani and Suraj Karvi to head Strategy and Media

Dia comes on board as VP, Head of Strategy & Suraj as VP, Head of Media, together they bring 30 years of experience to the organization.
Blink Digital, leading independent digital agency has announced the appointment of two vice presidents Dia Kirpalani and Suraj Karvi both practicing advertising professional of over 15 years.
Dia brings experience across Finance, Market Research and Advertising, having previously been associated with WPP, Leo Burnett, Rediffusion and more. Dia has worked across myriad sectors including FMCG, Retail, E-commerce, Fashion, Skincare, Personal Health, Beauty, Real Estate, Gaming, and Financial Services, including mutual funds, banking and insurance, across brands like Shoppers Stop, HSBC Bank, Sugarfree and more. At Blink, Dia will oversee the creative strategy vertical for Blink Digital's current and new clients.
Suraj was until recently heading the media business for Marico & Atomberg technologies at Madison Media. Prior to Madison Suraj worked with GroupM & Starcom and has experience across sectors like FMCG, OTT, Jewellery, Watches, Pharma, Lifestyle Retail etc. He has also worked in the area of Business Strategy, Planning & Sales strategy during his stint with Viacom18 & NDTVMedia. At Blink Digital, Suraj will be leading the media vertical & be responsible for the current media businesses as well as acquiring new business.
Commenting on the appointments Rikki Aggarwal, co-founder and chief business officer at Blink Digital, said “As we chase bigger ambitions, it is key to ensure the growth of the company along with the best set of talents inhouse to keep pace with the evolving industry. Their appointment is another validation of our commitment and leadership in the industry. We are thrilled to have them on board!"
On Joining Dia Kirpalani, VP, head strategy commented, “I'm absolutely delighted to be joining the brilliant team at Blink Digital. My clear mandate is to bridge the gap between mainline and digital thinking that continues to exist in our industry and to ensure our clients get the benefit of a truly silo-less approach to their business problems. Under Dooj and Rikki's setup, we have a strategy team that is underpinned by mainline thinking and yet strongly supplemented with digital expertise. Blink has been built on balancing the cutting edge with the effective and I can't be more excited to jump in and get my hands dirty.
“Digital has been the key area of growth within the Media Marketing World and will continue to be so; creating further excitement & opportunities for brands & industry as a whole. I am delighted to join Blink and be part of it’s growth story. Blink being an Independent Digital Agency house bagging many award winning work across client categories, my aim will be to add many more to the list. I look forward to working with the team that’s geared up for both business growth & delivering award winning work hand in hand.” added Suraj Karvi, VP, head of media.