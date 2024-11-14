Blinkit's ex CFO Amit Sachdeva joins Physics Wallah

Physics Wallah (PW) announced the appointment of ex-Blinkit Amit Sachdeva as its chief finance officer. With a career in finance, prior to Physics Wallah Amit has worked across multiple industries in Consumer Tech, IT/ITeS, and has held leadership roles at organisations such as IGT Solutions, Blinkit, Wipro.

Sachdeva is a Chartered Accountant from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and a Certified Public Accountant in the USA, Amit is an alumnus of Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), University of Delhi. At PW, Amit has accepted the role as chief finance officer and will lead the strategic and financial initiatives.

Reflecting on his new role, Amit said, “Joining Physics Wallah is a great opportunity to support an organisation seeking to make education accessible to so many. I am thankful to Alakh Sir and Prateek Sir for this opportunity and PW’s objective to broaden educational access and be of help to students working towards their goals.”

Alakh Pandey, CEO of Physics Wallah, emphasised on the value of this appointment, stating, “Amit’s experience in financial leadership and his focus on robust corporate governance will be invaluable as we continue our efforts to grow and broaden our educational impact. His approach to finance as a transformative tool aligns with PW’s goals, and we’re happy to welcome him.”