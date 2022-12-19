BlisscCub announces senior appointments

“I’ve been lucky to have worked with brands I truly admire and love as a customer, and with BlissClub, I’ve gotten lucky yet again. BlissClub’s vision to enable women to discover the joy of movement is something I relate to on so many levels that I can’t believe I get paid to be a part of it. On a serious note, it’s rare for a brand so young to have a brand team so mature, so it’s exciting days ahead. I’m hoping that by the end of the year to come, the brand is the most celebrated and the brand team the most envied in India,” says Shikha.