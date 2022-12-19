BlisscCub announces senior appointments

Shikha Gupta has been appointed as Creative Director and Pamela Lee as the VP Product.
BlissClub, a homegrown Indian brand that has pioneered active life wear for all women has roped in Shikha Gupta as Creative Director and Pamela Lee as the VP Product.
Shikha joins BlissClub after a brief stint at Slice- one of India’s leading fintech startups- where she helmed the in-house creative team. Prior to this, she led in-house creative efforts for Swiggy and its house of brands, including Swiggy Instamart and Swiggy Genie among others.
In her new role, Shikha will be tasked with supporting the team’s ambitions to make BlissClub one of India’s most loved and trusted brands. A firm believer in creativity being a key lever to solving business problems, she hopes to make surprising customers and delighting them, inherent to the brand’s DNA.
“I’ve been lucky to have worked with brands I truly admire and love as a customer, and with BlissClub, I’ve gotten lucky yet again. BlissClub’s vision to enable women to discover the joy of movement is something I relate to on so many levels that I can’t believe I get paid to be a part of it. On a serious note, it’s rare for a brand so young to have a brand team so mature, so it’s exciting days ahead. I’m hoping that by the end of the year to come, the brand is the most celebrated and the brand team the most envied in India,” says Shikha.
Pamela previously worked at Lululemon Athletica and served in various leadership roles in product where she helped to execute Lululemon’s product and manufacturing strategy to meet the demands of one of the fastest growing vertical retail organisations.
Prior to this, she focused on the luxury goods sector at Marc Jacobs Collection (LVMH) and Saint Laurent (Kering).
“BlissClub’s mission is inspiring. I’m beyond excited to be a part of this world-class team : building beautiful and functional products that surprise and delight our community of women,” says Pamela.