Bloomberg appoints Lovejeet Alexander as Director, New Economy

Bloomberg has appointed Lovejeet Alexander as director, New Economy. In his new role, Alexander will work on advancing the Bloomberg New Economy initiative from India as part of the global platform.

Prior to joining Bloomberg, Alexander worked as head of public affairs, corporate communications and strategic alliances at the Learning Leadership Foundation, where he led stakeholder engagement, communications strategy, and partnerships.

Earlier in his career, Alexander was editor-in-chief and CEO of founderINDIA, and has held senior communications and public relations roles across organisations such as GreenCheese, Perfect Relations, and the Anand Group of Industries. His experience spans corporate communications, public affairs, strategic alliances, media relations, and reputation management.

Alexander began his professional journey in journalism, with reporting roles at leading media houses including the Times Group, Hindustan Times, Dainik Jagran, and Sahara Media, covering business, economy, politics, and international affairs.