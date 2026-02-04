Bloomingdale PR appoints Ekta Sibal as communications lead for South India

Bloomingdale Public Relations has appointed Ekta Sibal as communications lead for South India, as the agency looks to strengthen its presence across southern markets. She will be based in Bengaluru and report to Vikram Kharvi, chief executive officer, Bloomingdale PR.

In her new role, Sibal will be responsible for driving regional growth, managing client relationships and building networks across media, brands and business leaders in South India. The appointment comes amid growing demand for region-specific communication strategies, particularly within the region’s consumer and startup ecosystem.

Sibal brings over a decade of experience across technology, D2C, FMCG, fintech and lifestyle sectors. She has previously worked on communications mandates for brands including Walmart, Huawei, TikTok and Flipkart, as well as startups such as Kapiva, The Whole Truth Foods, Josh Talks and Super Tails. Her experience spans brand storytelling, crisis communications and integrated marketing across agency and consulting roles.

Commenting on the appointment, Vikram Kharvi, CEO Bloomingdale Public Relations, said: "The South is experiencing a remarkable surge in entrepreneurial energy, and brands need communications partners who truly understand the nuances of building in this market. Ekta brings deep sector expertise, strong founder relationships, and a brand-first mindset that aligns perfectly with where we see PR heading. We're thrilled to have her lead our expansion at such a pivotal moment for the region."

Speaking about her new role, Sibal said: "There's nothing quite like partnering with new businesses and watching the ecosystem transform around them. The pace of change is exhilarating, and PR has had to evolve just as quickly. Bloomingdale PR gets this instinctively, they're already at the forefront of founder-led, brand-centric communications, which is exactly how I've always approached the works. Together, I'm excited to shape the next decade of storytelling in one of India's most dynamic markets."

The appointment forms part of Bloomingdale PR’s broader efforts to expand its integrated communications offering across key regional markets in India.