Bloomingdale PR appoints Sanya Jain as strategic communications lead

Bloomingdale Public Relations has appointed Sanya Jain as strategic communications lead - North, as part of its plan to strengthen operations and expand its client base in North India.

Based in New Delhi, Sanya will oversee business growth, client partnerships, and team development while driving the firm’s regional communications strategy. She will report to Vikram Kharvi, CEO of Bloomingdale PR.

Sanya brings years of experience across consumer, corporate, crisis, and internal communications. Over her career, she has collaborated with major global brands such as HP, Google, Microsoft, and TikTok, leading projects that include product launches, brand transformations, and large-scale reputation programs.

Vikram Kharvi, CEO of Bloomingdale PR, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Sanya to lead our Delhi operations. Her diverse experience across consumer and corporate communications, coupled with her strategic thinking and forward-looking approach, will be crucial in strengthening our presence in one of the most dynamic markets of the country.”

Sanya Jain, strategic communications lead – North, Bloomingdale PR, said: “I’m excited to take on this new role and grateful for the trust placed in me. Bloomingdale has built a great reputation for its creative and strategic approach, and I’m looking forward to working with our amazing clients and teams to do meaningful, impactful work in Delhi and beyond.”

This appointment comes as Bloomingdale PR continues its nationwide expansion, with Delhi identified as a key growth market.