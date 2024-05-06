BLS International ropes in Pallavi Mohan as corporate communications head (global)

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Pallavi Mohan a seasoned communications professional has joined BLS International, a tech-enabled services provider as the corporate communications head (global), heralding a new era of strategic communication for the organisation. Pallavi will be now driving the overall communications for the company for India and international markets.
Pallavi Mohan on her LinkedIn shared, “I am delighted to share that I have assumed the position of corporate communications head (global) at BLS International. This transition marks a pivotal moment as I venture into a new sector, brimming with distinctive opportunities and challenges to explore, alongside the expansive scope of the business. I am eagerly looking forward to this exciting journey ahead.”
Pallavi Mohan is a seasoned professional with over 20 years of international experience in marketing and communications (MARCOM). Holding an MBA in marketing & IT from India and an MS in Digital Marketing from New York, USA, Pallavi's academic prowess is matched only by her extensive practical knowledge. Her career includes teaching engagements at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication.
With a comprehensive background encompassing social digital marketing, international events, business operations, corporate communication, public relations, and corporate social responsibility, Pallavi brings a wealth of experience in digital marketing, PR, and corporate communications.
Pallavi's journey through organisations such as Samsung Electronics, DLF Limited, Café Coffee Day, and Target (New York, USA), among others, has been marked by numerous accolades and milestones. Having worked across five countries, her global exposure enriches her understanding of diverse market dynamics.
With over 17 years of experience, BLS International has established itself as a reliable partner for governments and citizens worldwide. They have been offering a wide range of services to facilitate seamless and secure travel, visa, passport, and consular services for millions of people every year. They are operational in over 60 countries with 200+ offices worldwide.
BLS is working towards strengthening its offerings and expanding its presence in new markets through new acquisitions. The company has an extensive network of more than 27,000 centres globally with a robust strength of over 20,000 employees and associates that provides consular, biometric, and citizen services.